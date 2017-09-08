Breakfast Gets a Major Upgrade With This Sweet-Potato-Crusted Quiche

This sweet-potato-crusted quiche lorraine is a new twist on an old classic that's sure to upgrade any breakfast or brunch. The lightened-up recipe comes from The Wellness Mama Cookbook: 200 Easy-to-Prepare Recipes and Time-Saving Advice For the Busy Cook, a new cookbook by Katie Wells that's full of doable recipes for any day of the week, like meatball-stuffed spaghetti squash, make-ahead breakfast bowls, and chipotle chicken fingers.

The key to making a quiche "crust" out of sweet potatoes is to thinly slice the sweet potatoes. When they overlap in the bottom of the dish and bake in the oven, they brown and soften just enough to create a sturdy base. A dash of dried mustard gives the egg mixture a little kick, and you can use either heavy cream or coconut milk to achieve the rich, custardy consistency for the filling. Whip up this easy, cheesy, and healthy quiche the next time you're hosting breakfast or want to skip the brunch lines on a Sunday.

Sweet-Potato-Crusted Quiche Lorraine From The Wellness Mama Cookbook by Katie Wells Notes I adore this rustic quiche recipe, which uses sliced sweet potatoes in place of a crust for extra flavor and nutrition. The crust can be used with any quiche recipe, but I love it in this classic quiche Lorraine! Using any vegetable in place of a refined flour crust is a great way to increase flavor and nutrition. Ingredients 2 tablespoons coconut oil to thickly grease pan 1 large sweet potato 1/4 pound baked ham or cooked bacon 1 cup grated cheddar cheese 1 shallot 8 large eggs 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard 2 cups heavy cream or 1 cup coconut milk Directions Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with coconut oil and set aside. Peel and thinly slice the sweet potato using a mandolin or food processor. Place the sweet potato slices at the bottom of the baking dish, making sure that they overlap to completely cover the bottom. They will shrink slightly during cooking, so allow room for this while overlapping. Bake for 20 minutes, until the sweet potato is soft and starting to brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 325⁰ F. Finely chop the ham and sprinkle over the sweet potato crust. Sprinkle the cheese over the crust. Peel and mince the shallot and sprinkle over the crust. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the salt, pepper, garlic powder, dry mustard, and cream until just blended. Pour the egg mixture over the crust. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the eggs are just set. Let stand 10 minutes to cool and serve. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 4 days and reheat before serving. Source: Reprinted from The Wellness Mama Cookbook. Copyright © 2016 by Katie Wells. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Information Category Breakfast/Brunch, Quiches Cuisine North American Yield 6 servings Cook Time 90 minutes