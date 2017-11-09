Hold Up — Trader Joe's Sells Chocolate Advent Calendars For Just $1!

 Skip Nav
Trader Joe's seems like an unlikely place to find an advent calendar, but turns out it's one of the best places to buy one. The store's chocolate advent calendars are back again this year, and thankfully they're sporting the same low price yet again: $1! If you already consider this a staple on your Trader Joe's holiday shopping list, please ignore this friendly PSA. But if you weren't already aware of the affordable calendar, it could be a game changer this year!

A POPSUGAR editor has already spotted this year's calendars on shelves, and it looks like there are four fun designs to choose from — TJ's updates the designs every year. According to Trader Joe's, the calendars "contain little chocolates that surpass in quality those waxy candies one finds in lesser countdown calendars. The key is a generous amount of cocoa butter, which translates into a smoother, more chocolate-y taste." If you're a chocoholic, this is clearly the best way to count down to Christmas.

There's no need to worry about ordering a cool advent calendar online when you can just add this one to your shopping cart the next time you're picking up groceries at Trader Joe's.

