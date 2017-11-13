Ho-Ho-Holy Sh*t, This High-Protein Chocolate Advent Calendar Is Ingenious

This holiday season, you can finally give yourself the gift of gains . . . by eating chocolate. OK, so you'll still need to put in work at the squat rack, but Cocoa+ has created high-protein chocolates that will help you indulge without the guilt. The brand's gluten-free sweets include a hefty dose of fast-absorbing protein with a luxurious 55 percent cocoa blend, so you can treat your tastebuds and your body.

In the Cocoa+ protein advent calendar, for example — yep, they have an advent calendar for the holidays! — includes 1.4 grams of protein per 5 gram chocolate coin. In each pack of the brand's chocolate Santa Claus and snowman figures, you get a whopping 10 grams of protein! We know, this is a pretty big deal for the usually cheat-heavy holiday season, so don't miss out on the chance to grab protein-rich stocking stuffers and desserts. We've collected all of the protein-packed holiday candies below.