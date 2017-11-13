 Skip Nav
Ho-Ho-Holy Sh*t, This High-Protein Chocolate Advent Calendar Is Ingenious

This holiday season, you can finally give yourself the gift of gains . . . by eating chocolate. OK, so you'll still need to put in work at the squat rack, but Cocoa+ has created high-protein chocolates that will help you indulge without the guilt. The brand's gluten-free sweets include a hefty dose of fast-absorbing protein with a luxurious 55 percent cocoa blend, so you can treat your tastebuds and your body.

In the Cocoa+ protein advent calendar, for example — yep, they have an advent calendar for the holidays! — includes 1.4 grams of protein per 5 gram chocolate coin. In each pack of the brand's chocolate Santa Claus and snowman figures, you get a whopping 10 grams of protein! We know, this is a pretty big deal for the usually cheat-heavy holiday season, so don't miss out on the chance to grab protein-rich stocking stuffers and desserts. We've collected all of the protein-packed holiday candies below.

Protein Advent Calendar
$11
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
Protein Santas and Snowmen
$8
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
Protein Santas and Snowmen
$8
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
High Protein Chocolate Stocking Filler
$20
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
The Spectacular High Protein Christmas Hamper
$40
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
Chocoholics Advent Christmas Hamper
$17
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
High Protein Chocolate Stocking Filler
$17
from cocoa.plus
Buy Now
Protein Advent Calendar, $11
Protein Santas and Snowmen, $8
Protein Santas and Snowmen ($8)
High Protein Chocolate Stocking Filler, $20
The Spectacular High Protein Christmas Hamper, $40
Chocoholics Advent Christmas Hamper, $17
High Protein Chocolate Stocking Filler, $17
