 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Do Yourself a Favor and Find Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar ASAP!
Get the Dish
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried These Oreo Pancakes
Cooking Basics
Learn to Cut Pineapple, in Pictures
Starbucks
8 Things You Never Knew About Starbucks, Straight From a Former Employee

Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar

Do Yourself a Favor and Find Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar ASAP!

I don't mean to be dramatic, but I love s'mores more than I love most human beings. And I just might love Trader Joe's new Campfire S'mores Bar ($3) more than I love Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Smashing S'mores, which is saying a lot. One of the best new Trader Joe's products of 2017 by a landslide, this summertime snack is enough to make s'mores-lovers cry tears of joy. There's no need to wait around for a bonfire when you can rely on this Trader Joe's gem to satisfy your cravings instead.

It's as if you laid out a ton of marshmallows and graham cracker pieces and poured melted milk chocolate all over, drenching every nook and cranny, and then crumbled even more marshmallows and grahams on top. Only you didn't have to do the work because Trader Joe's did it for you. Each bite into the silky, salted chocolate reveals gooey marshmallows (which happen to be Trader Joe's vegan marshmallows!) and exceptionally crunchy graham cracker nuggets, so you're never dissatisfied with the ratio. Though the package might appear big, the size is actually quite small — not that that's a bad thing, because we can barely stop ourselves from eating the whole thing as it is.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsTrader Joe'sS'moresFood NewsGrocery ShoppingSummer
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
This Bite-Size Recipe Proves There's S'more Reasons to Love Your Muffin Tin
by Erin Cullum
Girl Scout-Inspired S'mores Cookie Recipe
Get the Dish
Make the New Girl Scout S'mores Cookie at Home!
by Brandi Milloy
Best Waterproof Cameras
Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
Gwyneth Paltrow's Pantry Staples
Gwyneth Paltrow
by Erin Cullum
How to Sweeten Tomato Sauce
Cooking Basics
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds