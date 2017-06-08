Do Yourself a Favor and Find Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar ASAP!

I don't mean to be dramatic, but I love s'mores more than I love most human beings. And I just might love Trader Joe's new Campfire S'mores Bar ($3) more than I love Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Smashing S'mores, which is saying a lot. One of the best new Trader Joe's products of 2017 by a landslide, this summertime snack is enough to make s'mores-lovers cry tears of joy. There's no need to wait around for a bonfire when you can rely on this Trader Joe's gem to satisfy your cravings instead.

It's as if you laid out a ton of marshmallows and graham cracker pieces and poured melted milk chocolate all over, drenching every nook and cranny, and then crumbled even more marshmallows and grahams on top. Only you didn't have to do the work because Trader Joe's did it for you. Each bite into the silky, salted chocolate reveals gooey marshmallows (which happen to be Trader Joe's vegan marshmallows!) and exceptionally crunchy graham cracker nuggets, so you're never dissatisfied with the ratio. Though the package might appear big, the size is actually quite small — not that that's a bad thing, because we can barely stop ourselves from eating the whole thing as it is.



