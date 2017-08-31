 Skip Nav
12 Back-to-School Essentials From Trader Joe's to Make Busy Days Easier

Trader Joe's is the best place to grocery shop all year round, but especially during back-to-school season. As Summer comes to an end and the reality of hectic schedules sets in, the transition can be a rough one, but thankfully, these Trader Joe's finds make it a little easier. We've rounded up some of the best on-the-go snacks, quick breakfasts, and freezer staples that we swear by for busy mornings and evenings. Be sure to add these 12 items to your Trader Joe's shopping list for the busy semesters ahead.

Just a Handful of Rainbow's End Trail Mix ($5)
Frozen Steel-Cut Oatmeal ($2)
Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate ($5)
Frozen Hash Browns ($2)
Frozen Wild Sockeye Salmon Fillets ($10)
Carnitas With Salsa Verde Burrito ($4)
Trader Joe's Frozen Blueberry Waffles ($2)
Nothing but Fruit & Nuts in Fig Walnut ($4)
Canned Matcha Green Tea ($1 each)
Hatch Chile Mac and Cheese
Mexicali Salad ($4)
Organic Vegetarian Chili ($2)
Food ReviewsTrader Joe'sGrocery ShoppingFallBack To School
