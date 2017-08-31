12 Back-to-School Essentials From Trader Joe's to Make Busy Days Easier

Trader Joe's is the best place to grocery shop all year round, but especially during back-to-school season. As Summer comes to an end and the reality of hectic schedules sets in, the transition can be a rough one, but thankfully, these Trader Joe's finds make it a little easier. We've rounded up some of the best on-the-go snacks, quick breakfasts, and freezer staples that we swear by for busy mornings and evenings. Be sure to add these 12 items to your Trader Joe's shopping list for the busy semesters ahead.