You'll Want to Splurge on Trisha Yearwood's New Summer Barbecue Foods

Williams-Sonoma has collaborated with Trisha Yearwood for a brand-new exclusive food collection. These pantry shortcuts are intended to "make Summer fun, easy, and of course, delicious," says Trisha in a behind-the-scenes video. "It revolves around food, and family, and friends. What's better than than? Mmm-hmm." Now, if these products are out of your price range, don't worry. You can still cook Trisha's recipes — I've included them all here. The best part is, they are all simple and straightforward.