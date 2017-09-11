 Skip Nav
You'll Want to Splurge on Trisha Yearwood's New Summer Barbecue Foods

Williams-Sonoma has collaborated with Trisha Yearwood for a brand-new exclusive food collection. These pantry shortcuts are intended to "make Summer fun, easy, and of course, delicious," says Trisha in a behind-the-scenes video. "It revolves around food, and family, and friends. What's better than than? Mmm-hmm." Now, if these products are out of your price range, don't worry. You can still cook Trisha's recipes — I've included them all here. The best part is, they are all simple and straightforward.

Trisha Yearwood's Summer in a Cup, Cocktail Mix
$17
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's BBQ Sauce
$13
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's Unfried Chicken Kit
$10
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's Biscuit Mix
$10
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's BBQ Sauce
$13
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's Biscuit Mix
$10
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's Summer in a Cup, Cocktail Mix
$17
Buy Now
Trisha Yearwood's Unfried Chicken Kit
$10
Buy Now
The Collection
Trisha Yearwood's BBQ Sauce and Applewood Molasses Rub
Trisha Yearwood's Biscuit Mix
Trisha Yearwood's Summer in a Cup, Cocktail Mix
Trisha Yearwood's Unfried Chicken Kit
