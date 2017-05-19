Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles

 Skip Nav
We've taken a basic truffle and elevated it to a whole new level! These chocolates are stuffed with soft Oreo truffles and bursting with rainbow sprinkles. This recipe has everything we love wrapped up in a tiny package!

For more truffle recipes, check out Oreo truffles and Nutter Butter truffles.

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup dark chocolate, melted
  2. 1 1/4 teaspoons cream cheese
  3. 2 Oreos
  4. 3 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles
  5. 1/4 cup white chocolate, melted
  1. Special tools:
  2. Silicone truffle mold

Directions

  1. Scoop melted chocolate into 12 truffle molds, just enough to cover the surface. Set leftover chocolate aside. Freeze for 5 minutes to set.
  2. Place your cream cheese into a bowl. Scrape off cream for 2 Oreo cookies and add it to the bowl with the cream cheese. Put your cookies into a plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin until fine crumbs form. Combine cream cheese and cookie crumbs until they form a thick paste (you may need to use your hands). Form the mixture into thin discs, about the size of the truffle molds. Freeze for 5 minutes to set.
  3. Fill your chocolates (still in the molds) with 1/4 teaspoon sprinkles, and add your frozen cookie and cream cheese disc on top of each chocolate. Pour remaining chocolate over each chocolate to seal, and freeze for another 5 minutes.
  4. Once set, pop the chocolates out of the molds, drizzle with white chocolate, and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Chocolate
Yield
12 truffles
Cook Time
15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
