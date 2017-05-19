Truffles Filled With Sprinkles
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
We've taken a basic truffle and elevated it to a whole new level! These chocolates are stuffed with soft Oreo truffles and bursting with rainbow sprinkles. This recipe has everything we love wrapped up in a tiny package!
Confetti-Filled Truffles
From Kevin Smith, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate, melted
- 1 1/4 teaspoons cream cheese
- 2 Oreos
- 3 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles
- 1/4 cup white chocolate, melted
- Special tools:
- Silicone truffle mold
Directions
- Scoop melted chocolate into 12 truffle molds, just enough to cover the surface. Set leftover chocolate aside. Freeze for 5 minutes to set.
- Place your cream cheese into a bowl. Scrape off cream for 2 Oreo cookies and add it to the bowl with the cream cheese. Put your cookies into a plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin until fine crumbs form. Combine cream cheese and cookie crumbs until they form a thick paste (you may need to use your hands). Form the mixture into thin discs, about the size of the truffle molds. Freeze for 5 minutes to set.
- Fill your chocolates (still in the molds) with 1/4 teaspoon sprinkles, and add your frozen cookie and cream cheese disc on top of each chocolate. Pour remaining chocolate over each chocolate to seal, and freeze for another 5 minutes.
- Once set, pop the chocolates out of the molds, drizzle with white chocolate, and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Chocolate
- Yield
- 12 truffles
- Cook Time
- 15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman