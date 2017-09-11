No-Bake Nutter Butter Truffles
No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Truffles Starring Nutter Butters!
Get ready to devour these chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles. These three-ingredient, no-bake truffles take only minutes to make and seconds to gobble up!
3-Ingredient Nutter Butter Truffles
From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 20 Nutter Butter sandwich cookies
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups dark chocolate chips, melted
Directions
- Place cookies in a food processor and process until finely crushed. Reserve 2 tablespoons crushed cookies and then pour remaining crushed cookies into a bowl and mix in cream cheese until fully incorporated. Roll filling into 1-inch balls and place on a wax-paper-lined baking sheet.
- Refrigerate balls for 30 minutes or until firm.
- Dip balls in melted chocolate and let excess drip off. Place back on wax paper and let harden. Dip balls a second time if needed to create an even coating. While chocolate is still wet, dust the top with cookie crumbs. Let harden completely before serving.
- These can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Chocolate
- Yield
- 2 dozen
- Cook Time
- 45 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka