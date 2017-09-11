No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Truffles Starring Nutter Butters!

Get ready to devour these chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles. These three-ingredient, no-bake truffles take only minutes to make and seconds to gobble up!

3-Ingredient Nutter Butter Truffles From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 20 Nutter Butter sandwich cookies 4 ounces cream cheese, softened 2 cups dark chocolate chips, melted Directions Place cookies in a food processor and process until finely crushed. Reserve 2 tablespoons crushed cookies and then pour remaining crushed cookies into a bowl and mix in cream cheese until fully incorporated. Roll filling into 1-inch balls and place on a wax-paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate balls for 30 minutes or until firm. Dip balls in melted chocolate and let excess drip off. Place back on wax paper and let harden. Dip balls a second time if needed to create an even coating. While chocolate is still wet, dust the top with cookie crumbs. Let harden completely before serving. These can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Information Category Desserts, Chocolate Yield 2 dozen Cook Time 45 minutes