No-Bake Nutter Butter Truffles

No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Truffles Starring Nutter Butters!

Get ready to devour these chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles. These three-ingredient, no-bake truffles take only minutes to make and seconds to gobble up!

3-Ingredient Nutter Butter Truffles

Ingredients

  1. 20 Nutter Butter sandwich cookies
  2. 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  3. 2 cups dark chocolate chips, melted

Directions

  1. Place cookies in a food processor and process until finely crushed. Reserve 2 tablespoons crushed cookies and then pour remaining crushed cookies into a bowl and mix in cream cheese until fully incorporated. Roll filling into 1-inch balls and place on a wax-paper-lined baking sheet.
  2. Refrigerate balls for 30 minutes or until firm.
  3. Dip balls in melted chocolate and let excess drip off. Place back on wax paper and let harden. Dip balls a second time if needed to create an even coating. While chocolate is still wet, dust the top with cookie crumbs. Let harden completely before serving.
  4. These can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Information

Category
Desserts, Chocolate
Yield
2 dozen
Cook Time
45 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
