 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life
Food Reviews
The Absolute Best New Trader Joe's Foods You Need This Month

Unicorn Ice Cream Push-Up Pops

Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops

Who doesn't remember chasing down the ice cream man to get some ice cream Push-Up Pops? Those sweet Summer treats came in a variety of single fruity flavors. Well, it's 2017 and we've updated your childhood treat with this unicorn version! Each pop is layered with different fruity, no-churn ice creams that will have you drooling. Ice cream has never been this fun to eat before.

If less colorful ice cream is your jam, be sure to check out our black ice cream recipe.

No-Churn Unicorn Ice Cream Push-Up Pops

No-Churn Unicorn Ice Cream Push-Up Pops

No-Churn Unicorn Ice Cream Push-Up Pops

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup raspberries, rinsed and dried
  2. 1/2 cup blueberries, rinsed and dried
  3. 1/2 cup blackberries, rinsed and dried
  4. 1/2 cup (one large) ripe mango
  5. 2 cups heavy cream, chilled
  6. 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk, chilled
  7. 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
  8. Yellow, blue, pink, and purple food coloring
  1. Special tools:
  2. Push-Up Pop molds

Directions

  1. In a blender, puree the raspberries until smooth. Strain the puree over a large bowl to remove any seeds. You should be left with a shiny, smooth puree. Set aside and repeat this process with the blueberries and blackberries.
  2. For the mango, cut around the pit, then using a spoon, scoop the mango out into your blender or food processor and puree.
  3. Using a mixer, whip the cream to stiff peaks. Add the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract and continue to whip until evenly combined and light and fluffy.
  4. Add 1/2 cup of cream mixture into each of the fruit purees, and pour remaining cream into a smaller bowl.
  5. To enhance the natural color of the fruit, add 2-4 drops of neon food coloring and mix until desired color is reached.
  6. Hold the pops upright. Using a small spoon, fill push pops with about 2 tablespoons of each color. Be sure to hold the pop stem upright the entire time to ensure the layers of each color are straight and defined.
  7. Carefully place pops upright in the freezer and allowed to freeze for 6 hours to overnight. Once frozen, remove from the fridge, push up, and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Ice cream
Yield
8 Push-Up Pops
Cook Time
1 day
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFood VideoOriginal RecipesRainbowFrozen DessertUnicornSummerIce CreamRecipesDessert
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Flounder Fish Stick Recipe
Food Video
Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)
by Megan Lutz
Latin Egg Recipes
Recipes
10 Egg Recipes That Are Just Perfect For Brunch
by Emilia Benton
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
by Brandi Milloy
Papa John's Secrets Revealed
Papa John's
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds