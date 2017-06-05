Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops

Who doesn't remember chasing down the ice cream man to get some ice cream Push-Up Pops? Those sweet Summer treats came in a variety of single fruity flavors. Well, it's 2017 and we've updated your childhood treat with this unicorn version! Each pop is layered with different fruity, no-churn ice creams that will have you drooling. Ice cream has never been this fun to eat before.

If less colorful ice cream is your jam, be sure to check out our black ice cream recipe.