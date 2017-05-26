 Skip Nav
This Ice Cream Combines Unicorns, Mermaids, and . . . Fish?

Oh, you thought the unicorn trend was over? That's cute. It's not going anywhere, buddy, so you'd better accept it and add another trendy food to your culinary bucket list. Enter the unicorn mermaid ice cream cone from Taiyaki NYC, home of the super-Instagrammable Japanese fish cones.

The unicorn cones are available at the NYC store for a limited time, and feature strawberry and vanilla swirl soft serve with pastel, glittery sprinkles, a fondant unicorn horn, and lil' unicorn ears. The overall effect is something of a unicorn-mermaid hybrid, thanks to the fishtail cone. Mythical creature obsession: satisfied. Read on for more pictures of the unicorn cone!

