Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy
When we heard that Pop-Tarts was releasing three new Jolly Rancher flavors, we knew we had to make our own. This sweet pastry is stuffed with homemade watermelon jam and topped with a lightly sour Jolly Rancher icing. This might just taste better than the original!
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts
From Kevin Smith, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- For the watermelon jelly:
- 2 cups sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon pectin
- 1 cup watermelon juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons citric acid
- For the Pop-Tart:
- 1 package pie crust dough
- For the frosting:
- 6 Watermelon Jolly Ranchers
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 3/4 cups powdered sugar
- Green food coloring
- Pink food coloring
Directions
- To make the watermelon jelly: Combine 1/4 cup of sugar and pectin and set aside.
- Heat the watermelon juice in a medium pan on high, until a soft boil is reached. Stir in lemon juice and citric acid. Stir to combine. Add the sugar-pectin mix, whisking vigorously until it dissolves completely. Continue to boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Whisk in remaining 1 3/4 cups of sugar. Return to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Stir continuously to prevent the bottom from burning. Remove from heat and pour into a jar to cool completely.
- To make the Pop-Tarts: Preheat your oven to 400°F.
- Allow your pie dough to reach room temperature and roll it out. Cut out four rectangles that are 6"x4". Spread out 1/4 cup of the watermelon jelly onto half of your pie dough rectangles. Leave about 1/4 inch bare around the edges. Place the other rectangles on top and crimp the edges together with a fork. Using a toothpick, poke holes across the top for venting. Be careful not to puncture the bottom crust.Bake for 15-20 minutes until the tops are golden brown.
- To make the frosting: In a sauce pan on high heat, dissolve Jolly Ranchers into water. This should take 5-10 minutes.
- Pour the dissolved Jolly Ranchers into a bowl with your powdered sugar. Whisk to combine. If the frosting is too watery, add more powdered sugar (1 or 2 tablespoons at a time until desired consistency is achieved).
- Separate 1/4 cup of frosting into a different bowl. Add green food coloring to the larger quantity of frosting and mix pink food coloring into the smaller bowl of frosting.
- Use the green frosting to cover the tops of your Pop-Tarts, then use a piping bag to make zig-zags of pink frosting on top.
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Pastries
- Yield
- 2 Pop-Tarts
- Cook Time
- 40 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tatsuya Kawauchi