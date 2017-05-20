DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy

When we heard that Pop-Tarts was releasing three new Jolly Rancher flavors, we knew we had to make our own. This sweet pastry is stuffed with homemade watermelon jam and topped with a lightly sour Jolly Rancher icing. This might just taste better than the original!

