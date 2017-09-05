Why All-Clad's Latest Gadget May Be Worth the $1,000 Price Tag

All-Clad has just released a kitchen gadget you may want to get your hands on (or add to your wedding registry). It's called the Prep&Cook ($1,000), a "cooking food processing machine," and it's intended to be your slow cooker, food processor, stand mixer, steamer, and blender all in one product. Wouldn't it be nice to replace all those clunky unitaskers with one gadget? But how does it work?! What can you make with it? Let's take a look at this high-tech device.