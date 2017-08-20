America's Favorite Grocery Store Is Revealed — and You've Probably Never Heard of It

 Skip Nav
Every grocery store has its devoted shoppers — Whole Foods has the all-organic consumers, Publix wins for sandwich lovers, and Trader Joe's scores the frozen food connoisseurs, but a new study proves that America's most loved supermarket is surprisingly not any of the above — it's Kroger.

Morning Consult Intelligence surveyed 35,000 customers to see if they were "favorable" or "unfavorable" toward 500 different companies. Well, numbers don't lie, and in the grocery category, Kroger pulled in 53 percent of the "favorable" votes. Following Kroger, Whole Foods had 48 percent, Safeway had 40 percent, and Albertsons and Publix each had 33 percent.

According to Food & Wine, the Spring 2017 Most Loved Brands list looked at companies based on the market share, so the chains that make the cut are typically the ones with the highest number of locations. If you're wondering why Trader Joe's didn't make the list, it can only be explained by the fact that there are nearly six times as many Kroger grocery stores than TJ's locations, and they were likely not included in the survey . . . it has nothing to do with the frickin' delicious Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Sage.

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Kalasnik
Kroger
