A Brief but Adorable History of the Groom's Cake

POPSUGAR reached out to Martha Stewart Wedding to learn about the backstory behind some of its iconic wedding cakes as well as to learn the lesser known history of the groom's cake. The editor at large, Darcy Miller, shared the fascinating history of the groom's cake:

"The tradition of the groom's cake can be traced back to the Victorian era in England, when, in addition to the main wedding cake, there was also a groom's cake and a smaller bride's cake. At the end of the wedding, the two cakes were sliced and served to the groomsmen and bridesmaids.

The groom's cake eventually made its way to the United States, and its popularity has endured, especially in the South. Many brides find the groom's cake appealing because it's a way to give the groom special recognition on a day when most of the attention seems to center on the bride.

Today, groom's cakes are usually made of dark chocolate and often contain fruit and liqueur. The earliest groom's cakes, however, were fruitcakes, perhaps harkening back to the time when the typical wedding cake was also a fruitcake. When processed flour and baking soda were introduced in the eighteenth century, the wedding cake as we know it came into existence.

Nowadays, we see this type of cake to be an option for any wedding. We don't see this as necessarily having to be for a groom — could be for anyone!"