Proof Martha Stewart Has Always Been Way Ahead of Wedding Cake Trends
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Grilled Cheese
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
McDonald's Pizza's Not Returning Plus More Facts About the Golden Arches
Proof Martha Stewart Has Always Been Way Ahead of Wedding Cake Trends

Wedding cakes have arguably become the centerpiece of wedding receptions and though we associate many current trends like naked wedding cakes and dessert tables as brand new concepts, Martha Stewart may have actually popularized these ideas as early as the '90s. Martha Stewart Weddings sent us eight cakes from the archives, and I spoke to Darcy Miller, editor at large, to provide the backstory to each photo. She told me how Martha Stewart has impacted the wedding industry, "20+ years ago, Martha was thinking personalization — putting your personal touch. Today, we see that with everything — from cakes, to favors, to seating charts, to the main course. It's important to us to inspire our couples to add character and personalization to their big days."

