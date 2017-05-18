 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pink Pineapples Not Only Look Cool, They're Genetically Sweeter Too!
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs

What Is a Pink Pineapple?

Pink Pineapples Not Only Look Cool, They're Genetically Sweeter Too!

A post shared by Skaught88 (@skaught88) on

Pink pineapples (with pink — not yellow — flesh) now exist thanks to science. Pineapple plantations like Del Monte Fresh and Dole Plantation currently grow the fruit, which has been spotted in tropical spots like Hawaii and Jamaica. The FDA approved the fruit for consumption back in December 2016 and assured consumers that the pink color, though created through genetic modification, is totally safe to eat. In fact, it makes the pineapple taste even better.

How can that be? The pink pigment is called lycopene, the same color that makes watermelon pink and tomatoes red. It creates a sweet, less acidic taste than standard pineapple. The pink pineapple also produces less of the bromelain enzyme, which is known to make your mouth burn. Cheers to that! We've reached out to Del Monte Fresh and Dole Plantation to find out where and when you can try this fruit for yourself and are still waiting for a response. Stay tuned . . .

A post shared by Isa Ciccotelli (@isamaree) on

Join the conversation
PineappleFood NewsSummerScienceFood Trends
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Cannes Film Festival
by Victoria Messina
Best Summer Bags 2017
Summer
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Leonardo DiCaprio at People's Climate March
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Leads the People's Climate March in DC With Thousands of Protesters
by Perri Konecky
Get the Dish
Get the Dish: Disney's Magical Dole Whip
by Brandi Milloy
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Gordon Ramsay's Thoughts on Pineapple Pizza
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Just Ended the Pineapple Pizza Debate in 1 Tweet
by Terry Carter
Selena Gomez Wearing a Swimsuit
Selena Gomez
18 Selena Gomez Bikinigrams That Prove She's Definitely a 10
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Eat Dragon Fruit
Dragons
WTF Is Dragon Fruit, and How Do You Eat It?
by Anna Monette Roberts
Artificial Womb Premature Babies
Science
Why Some Worry the "Artificial Womb" Could Actually Be Bad News for Women
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Get Dole Whip Outside of the Disney Parks
Walt Disney World
How to Get Disney Dole Whip, Fast — Even Without a Ticket to the Park
by Brinton Parker
Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses 2017
Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds