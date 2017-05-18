Pink Pineapples Not Only Look Cool, They're Genetically Sweeter Too!

A post shared by Skaught88 (@skaught88) on May 15, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Pink pineapples (with pink — not yellow — flesh) now exist thanks to science. Pineapple plantations like Del Monte Fresh and Dole Plantation currently grow the fruit, which has been spotted in tropical spots like Hawaii and Jamaica. The FDA approved the fruit for consumption back in December 2016 and assured consumers that the pink color, though created through genetic modification, is totally safe to eat. In fact, it makes the pineapple taste even better.

How can that be? The pink pigment is called lycopene, the same color that makes watermelon pink and tomatoes red. It creates a sweet, less acidic taste than standard pineapple. The pink pineapple also produces less of the bromelain enzyme, which is known to make your mouth burn. Cheers to that! We've reached out to Del Monte Fresh and Dole Plantation to find out where and when you can try this fruit for yourself and are still waiting for a response. Stay tuned . . .