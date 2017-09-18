Pillsbury's New Stuffed Waffles Will Give You Incentive to Get Out of Bed

In case you need some news that will really

wake you up (or incentive to get out of bed), Pillsbury has announced a new, exclusive product: Stuffed Waffles ($3), exclusively sold at 7-Eleven for the month of September. These maple-flavored waffle pockets are loaded with layers of sausage, egg, and cheese inside, and are heated at the store. All you have to do is open the box! The Stuffed Waffles sort of remind me of a cross between Hot Pockets and Taco Bell's Waffle Tacos. I've never had a Pillsbury waffle before, but here's hoping it's identical in taste and texture to the fluffy, flaky Crescent Roll.