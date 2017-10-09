The 1 Thing I Always Buy at Whole Foods

I wish I could buy all of my groceries at Whole Foods, but as a 20-something on a budget, that just doesn't happen. However, there is one thing that I will always buy at Whole Foods and nowhere else: the organic rotisserie chicken. It's the best store-bought rotisserie chicken I've had, and it's the most convenient way to have perfectly cooked chicken for the whole week — it's basically my meal planning secret weapon. Prices may vary, but I pay $15 for an organic rotisserie chicken from my Whole Foods in San Francisco, and it stretches farther than a package of organic boneless, skinless chicken breasts that costs about the same price. I'll often pick up a chicken on a Sunday and shred the meat to use later in salads, in soup, or simply on its own with a side of roasted vegetables and rice. The possibilities are nearly endless.

There are three different varieties, too: original, BBQ, and herb and lemon. They're all great, but my favorite is unquestionably the last. The combination of lemon and thyme is one of my favorite flavors (this lemon-thyme baked chicken is my go-to way to cook chicken breasts), and the rotisserie chicken is perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of citrus and herbs. If you're also a fan of having food ready in the fridge as soon as you get home from work, don't overlook this staple the next time you're at Whole Foods.

Related: