The Worst Halloween Candy in the World

There was nothing worse on Halloween as a kid than dumping out your loot of Halloween candy only to discover a bunch of your least favorite things on earth. And while we can all pretty much agree on the best Halloween candy (everyone deserves at least five Reese's Pumpkins), the absolute worst of the worst is up for debate. We've tapped POPSUGAR editors for their most-hated Halloween candies that they'd never dare hand out to innocent trick-or-treaters, mostly based on their own disappointing experiences of the past. It's no surprise that there are multiple haters of candy corn, but you may or may not agree with the rest. According to us, these are the 10 most shameful candies to give out on Halloween night, ranked from least terrible to most.