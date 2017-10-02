 Skip Nav
This Halloween Candy Graveyard Is Worth Saving Your Leftover Sweets For
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic
The Worst Halloween Candy in the World

There was nothing worse on Halloween as a kid than dumping out your loot of Halloween candy only to discover a bunch of your least favorite things on earth. And while we can all pretty much agree on the best Halloween candy (everyone deserves at least five Reese's Pumpkins), the absolute worst of the worst is up for debate. We've tapped POPSUGAR editors for their most-hated Halloween candies that they'd never dare hand out to innocent trick-or-treaters, mostly based on their own disappointing experiences of the past. It's no surprise that there are multiple haters of candy corn, but you may or may not agree with the rest. According to us, these are the 10 most shameful candies to give out on Halloween night, ranked from least terrible to most.

Mr. Goodbar
Almond Joy
Tootsie Rolls
PayDay
Necco Mary Jane
Black Licorice
Circus Peanuts
Tootsie Fruit Chews
Raisins
Candy Corn
