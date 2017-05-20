If You Worship S'mores, You Need to Visit This New Marshmallow Cafe

As someone who puts marshmallows in her coffee and has a full-fledged marshmallow addiction, I'm personally invested in this news: Chicago is about to get its first marshmallow cafe called XO Marshmallow that will serve s'mores, toasted marshmallow lattes, unicorn hot chocolate, and more marshmallow-y treats. The badass, female cofounders, Kat Connor and Lindzi Shanks, raised the funds in a Kickstarter campaign, and since they exceeded their goal, the shop is scheduled to open in July. From the looks of XO Marshmallow's Instagram account and the insane lineup of marshmallow flavors (bourbon, Champagne, rose, lavender honey, etc.), this storefront is bound to be as magical as the edible cookie dough shop in NYC.