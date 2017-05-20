 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Worship S'mores, You Need to Visit This New Marshmallow Cafe
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
Fast and Easy
Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
If You Worship S'mores, You Need to Visit This New Marshmallow Cafe

As someone who puts marshmallows in her coffee and has a full-fledged marshmallow addiction, I'm personally invested in this news: Chicago is about to get its first marshmallow cafe called XO Marshmallow that will serve s'mores, toasted marshmallow lattes, unicorn hot chocolate, and more marshmallow-y treats. The badass, female cofounders, Kat Connor and Lindzi Shanks, raised the funds in a Kickstarter campaign, and since they exceeded their goal, the shop is scheduled to open in July. From the looks of XO Marshmallow's Instagram account and the insane lineup of marshmallow flavors (bourbon, Champagne, rose, lavender honey, etc.), this storefront is bound to be as magical as the edible cookie dough shop in NYC.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
MarshmallowsFood NewsRestaurantsChicago
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Health News
An All-Avocado Bar Is Coming to New York, and Holy Sh*t, We Can't Wait
by Victoria Messina
Rainbow Sugar Cookies Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Gordon Ramsay
OMG, a Hell's Kitchen-Themed Restaurant Is Opening to the Public!
by Erin Cullum
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Unicorn Hot Chocolate Recipe
Food News
You Don't Need to Know Magic to Make This Unicorn Hot Chocolate
by Terry Carter
Best Thai Dishes
Food News
11 Amazing Thai Dishes You Need to Order ASAP
by Erin Cullum
Truffles Filled With Sprinkles
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Jell-O Marshmallow Roll-Ups
Get the Dish
When Jell-O and Marshmallows Combine, the Result Is Magical
by Brandi Milloy
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Refreshing Summer Cocktails
Summer
The 15 Most Refreshing Cocktails Made With Your Favorite Summer Produce
by Erin Cullum
Nutella Cafe in Chicago
Food News
OMG, the Nutella Cafe of Your Dreams Is Coming to the US
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds