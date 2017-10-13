 Skip Nav
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Benjamin Moore Just Announced Its Color of the Year — And It's Bold AF

While others are leaning toward rich jewel tones, sticking with safe grays, or experimenting with chalky modern farmhouse hues, Benjamin Moore is taking a bold stance. The paint giant just announced its color of the year, and it's not what we were expecting: "caliente," an energetic red. The charismatic hue was selected after Benjamin Moore conducted a year-long deep dive into international design trends, looking across realms from art to architecture. What it saw was red hues emerging around the world. "Strong, radiant and full of energy, Caliente AF-290 is total confidence. It is pleasing, passionate and makes people feel special, like 'red carpet treatment'," Ellen O'Neill, the company's director of strategic design intelligence, said in a statement. From a bright pop on an accent to an entire room sheathed in it, Caliente is sure to turn heads in 2018. See for yourself ahead.

