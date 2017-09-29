 Skip Nav
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
Living Rooms
11 Genius Products That Will Keep Your Living Room Organized
Home Organization
You've Been Making Your Bed All Wrong! Here's What You Should Be Doing

Best Affordable Blackout Curtains

These $50 Ikea Blackout Curtains Gave Me the Best Night's Sleep Ever

When my husband and I first moved into our apartment, I was dead-set on white curtains. But he's a very light sleeper and requires a cave-like environment of complete and total darkness to really get a good night's sleep. Also complicating matters was that our bedroom windows are huge. Since I couldn't find exactly what we both wanted (his idea was to cover our windows with tinfoil) and our budget was tight, we went with white canvas curtains from Ikea and I fastened on cheap, janky room-darkening panels to the back of them. We made do with this subpar set-up for way too long. Finally, five years later, we were ready to invest in some legit blackout curtains.

I spent hours researching the best blackout curtains online and was prepared to dump buckets of money into transforming our bedroom into the dark cave of our dreams. Surprisingly, I kept seeing Ikea's Marjun blackout curtains pop up as an affordable contender in online reviews. Since one of the reasons for the switch-up was to replace our old Ikea curtains with something more "grown-up," I resisted going back to the tried-and-true retailer. The color options were also very limited; they only came in two colors, a gray and a brown, both with a tonal colorblock on the bottom. But the price was too good to ignore — $50 for two panels, when most of the other highly rated curtains started at $50 per panel — and the real kicker was that at 57" x 98," they were the widest and longest option out there.

So I ordered two pairs of the curtains, fully prepared to have to return them if they didn't work out. But after putting them up, we couldn't believe how well they worked at blocking the sun. The fabric also looked and felt high quality for how inexpensive they were. See the before and after below.

ADVERTISEMENT

That night, and every night after, I struggled to get out of bed because I was sleeping so soundly. Our room was darker than ever, and it was paying off big time with well-rested nights. We were also going through a heat wave in those early days, and the curtains made a noticeable difference in the temperature of our bedroom. By reducing thermal energy loss, blackout curtains can even cut down your energy bill. This is one of the major benefits of blackout curtains according to experts, in addition to protecting upholstery and wood floors from sun-fade and keeping heat in during the Winter and heat out during the Summer.

Another bonus? My husband no longer threatens to tinfoil our windows. So I call that a win!

Related
I Finally Found the Perfect Towel — and I'll Never Go Back
This Life-Changing Smart Pillow Combats Anxiety and Insomnia
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tara Block
Join the conversation
Affordable DecorDecor ShoppingProduct ReviewsIkea
Join The Conversation
Decor Shopping
H&M's Latest Collection of Sophisticated Basics Isn't For Your Closet but Your Kitchen
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ikea Buys Taskrabbit
Ikea
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ikea Wardrobe
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
by Angela Elias
Ikea Kitchen Products
Kitchens
Your Kitchen Will Be Unrecognizable When You Swap in These Budget-Friendly Ikea Products
by Kate McKenna
Dollar Store Halloween Decorations
Affordable Decor
21 Dollar Store Finds That Put Your Expensive Halloween Decorations to Shame
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds