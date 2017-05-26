5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Living Affordable Decor The Best Urban Outfitters Apartment Items on Sale May 2017 It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale May 26, 2017 by Krista Jones 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You can always use new stuff around the house. The hard part is trying to decide whether you should buy a new kitchen set or cute new pillows. This weekend you can have it all. Urban Outfitters is having an incredible sale in so many categories, but the apartment sale is to die for. Get some of these items before it's too late. Shop Brands Urban Outfitters Shaggy Ottoman Add this Shaggy Ottoman ($269) to your bedroom. It would go great at the end of your bed or at your vanity. Shaggy Ottoman $269 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter If it's time for a new comforter, try this comfy classic Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter ($139). Urban Outfitters Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter $169 $139 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Comforters & Duvets Julie Swivel Chair Because everyone needs a blue swivel chair, this Julie Swivel Chair ($399) is a smart investment. Julie Swivel Chair $399 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Faux Fur Pillow The best pillows are the ones on sale. This Faux Fur Pillow ($39) is a cute edition to any room in your house. Urban Outfitters Faux Fur Pillow $49 $39 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows Alzana Dining Table If you have a smaller kitchen, this Alzana Dining Table ($298) is the perfect size because it can squeeze in. Get the matching stools or mix with something you already own. Alzana Dining Table $298 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now You Had Me at Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses Set If Merlot is your jam, you need these You Had Me at Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses ($14). Urban Outfitters You Had Me At Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses Set $16 $14 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Glasses Flawless Bath Mat Remind yourself every morning to feel good all day with this Flawless Bath Mat ($29). Urban Outfitters Flawless Bath Mat $34 $29 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Rugs & Mats Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Jellyfish Decor Jellyfish decor is a total must have, and these Glass Jellyfish ($15) also glow in the dark. Urban Outfitters Glow-In-The-Dark Glass Jellyfish Decor $24 $14.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor Reema Floor Cushion For a laid-back vibe, get a few of these Reema Floor Cushions ($150) for the ultimate chill pad. Reema Floor Cushions $150 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Crescent Moon String Lights Hang these Crescent Moon String Lights ($15) around your bed for a dreamy sleep. Urban Outfitters Crescent Moon String Lights $28 $14.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Lighting Shearling Boo Pillow If you love relaxing in bed, this Shearling Boo Pillow ($99) will keep you perched up perfectly. Urban Outfitters Shearling Boo Pillow $129 $99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows Mesh Fruit Bowl Add some color to your kitchen with this unique Mesh Fruit Bowl ($26). Urban Outfitters Mesh Fruit Bowl $34 $26 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Storage Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug 8x10 Finding a large area rug that will match isn't always easy, but this simple Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug ($260) is a great deal. Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug $260 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Apartment-in-a-Box Set If you need a whole new kitchen set, this Apartment-in-a-Box Set ($59) might be the ultimate deal. Urban Outfitters Apartment-In-A-Box Set $69 $59 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Swirled Glass Bowl Set Spice up your bowl collection with this pretty Swirled Glass Bowl Set ($32). Urban Outfitters Swirled Glass Bowl Set $39 $32 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket Being comfortable is everything, so add this Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($59) to your living room for a fun, updated look. Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket $79 $59 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Throws Hollis Throw Pillow These kilim-inspired Hollis Throw Pillows ($50) will match with any couch, chair, or bed. Urban Outfitters Hollis Throw Pillow $69 $49.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows Soft Dyed Shower Curtain Refresh your bathroom with this summery, cool Soft Dyed Shower Curtain ($40). Urban Outfitters Soft Dyed Shower Curtain $49 $39.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shower Curtains Leopard Stash Box Keep your favorite jewelry in this sweet Leopard Stash Box ($10). Urban Outfitters Leopard Stash Box $20 $9.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes 12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set Fabulous and affordable, this 12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set ($10) is totally worth it. 12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set $10 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Marta Table Lamp Upgrade your lamp game with this Marta Table Lamp ($70). It comes in both mint and beige. Urban Outfitters Marta Table Lamp $98 $69.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Table Lamps Rainbow Mug Add some flair to your morning coffee with this Rainbow Mug ($5). Urban Outfitters Rainbow Mug $10 $4.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs Multi-Color Cinema Box LED Light Customize your Multi-Color Cinema LED Light ($49) and remind yourself every day of what's coming next. Urban Outfitters Multi-Color Cinema Box LED Light $59 $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Storage Daybed A lovely addition to any room, this Storage Daybed ($250) is great for guests and extra storage. Storage Daybed $250 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Share this post Affordable DecorApartmentsSaleUrban Outfitters