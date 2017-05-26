 Skip Nav
It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale

The Best Urban Outfitters Apartment Items on Sale May 2017

It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale

It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale

You can always use new stuff around the house. The hard part is trying to decide whether you should buy a new kitchen set or cute new pillows. This weekend you can have it all. Urban Outfitters is having an incredible sale in so many categories, but the apartment sale is to die for. Get some of these items before it's too late.

Shop Brands
Urban Outfitters
Shaggy Ottoman
Shaggy Ottoman

Add this Shaggy Ottoman ($269) to your bedroom. It would go great at the end of your bed or at your vanity.

Shaggy Ottoman
$269
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter
Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter

If it's time for a new comforter, try this comfy classic Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter ($139).

Urban Outfitters
Spacedye T-Shirt Jersey Comforter
$169 $139
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Comforters & Duvets
Julie Swivel Chair
Julie Swivel Chair

Because everyone needs a blue swivel chair, this Julie Swivel Chair ($399) is a smart investment.

Julie Swivel Chair
$399
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Faux Fur Pillow
Faux Fur Pillow

The best pillows are the ones on sale. This Faux Fur Pillow ($39) is a cute edition to any room in your house.

Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Pillow
$49 $39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Alzana Dining Table
Alzana Dining Table

If you have a smaller kitchen, this Alzana Dining Table ($298) is the perfect size because it can squeeze in. Get the matching stools or mix with something you already own.

Alzana Dining Table
$298
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
You Had Me at Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses Set
You Had Me at Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses Set

If Merlot is your jam, you need these You Had Me at Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses ($14).

Urban Outfitters
You Had Me At Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses Set
$16 $14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Glasses
Flawless Bath Mat
Flawless Bath Mat

Remind yourself every morning to feel good all day with this Flawless Bath Mat ($29).

Urban Outfitters
Flawless Bath Mat
$34 $29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Rugs & Mats
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Jellyfish Decor
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Jellyfish Decor

Jellyfish decor is a total must have, and these Glass Jellyfish ($15) also glow in the dark.

Urban Outfitters
Glow-In-The-Dark Glass Jellyfish Decor
$24 $14.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Reema Floor Cushion
Reema Floor Cushion

For a laid-back vibe, get a few of these Reema Floor Cushions ($150) for the ultimate chill pad.

Reema Floor Cushions
$150
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Crescent Moon String Lights
Crescent Moon String Lights

Hang these Crescent Moon String Lights ($15) around your bed for a dreamy sleep.

Urban Outfitters
Crescent Moon String Lights
$28 $14.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Lighting
Shearling Boo Pillow
Shearling Boo Pillow

If you love relaxing in bed, this Shearling Boo Pillow ($99) will keep you perched up perfectly.

Urban Outfitters
Shearling Boo Pillow
$129 $99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Mesh Fruit Bowl
Mesh Fruit Bowl

Add some color to your kitchen with this unique Mesh Fruit Bowl ($26).

Urban Outfitters
Mesh Fruit Bowl
$34 $26
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Storage
Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug 8x10
Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug 8x10

Finding a large area rug that will match isn't always easy, but this simple Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug ($260) is a great deal.

Nima Garden Checkered Rag Rug
$260
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Apartment-in-a-Box Set
Apartment-in-a-Box Set

If you need a whole new kitchen set, this Apartment-in-a-Box Set ($59) might be the ultimate deal.

Urban Outfitters
Apartment-In-A-Box Set
$69 $59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Swirled Glass Bowl Set
Swirled Glass Bowl Set

Spice up your bowl collection with this pretty Swirled Glass Bowl Set ($32).

Urban Outfitters
Swirled Glass Bowl Set
$39 $32
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Being comfortable is everything, so add this Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($59) to your living room for a fun, updated look.

Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$79 $59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Throws
Hollis Throw Pillow
Hollis Throw Pillow

These kilim-inspired Hollis Throw Pillows ($50) will match with any couch, chair, or bed.

Urban Outfitters
Hollis Throw Pillow
$69 $49.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows
Soft Dyed Shower Curtain
Soft Dyed Shower Curtain

Refresh your bathroom with this summery, cool Soft Dyed Shower Curtain ($40).

Urban Outfitters
Soft Dyed Shower Curtain
$49 $39.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shower Curtains
Leopard Stash Box
Leopard Stash Box

Keep your favorite jewelry in this sweet Leopard Stash Box ($10).

Urban Outfitters
Leopard Stash Box
$20 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set
12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set

Fabulous and affordable, this 12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set ($10) is totally worth it.

12-Piece Marble Swirl Flatware Set
$10
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Marta Table Lamp
Marta Table Lamp

Upgrade your lamp game with this Marta Table Lamp ($70). It comes in both mint and beige.

Urban Outfitters
Marta Table Lamp
$98 $69.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Table Lamps
Rainbow Mug
Rainbow Mug

Add some flair to your morning coffee with this Rainbow Mug ($5).

Urban Outfitters
Rainbow Mug
$10 $4.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
Multi-Color Cinema Box LED Light
Multi-Color Cinema Box LED Light

Customize your Multi-Color Cinema LED Light ($49) and remind yourself every day of what's coming next.

Urban Outfitters
Multi-Color Cinema Box LED Light
$59 $49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Storage Daybed
Storage Daybed

A lovely addition to any room, this Storage Daybed ($250) is great for guests and extra storage.

Storage Daybed
$250
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
