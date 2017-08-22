No Hocus Pocus About It — These Black Flame Candles Will Put a Spell on You

Even if you're not a diehard Hocus Pocus fan — which, if not, what's wrong with you? — there's something appealing about an all-black candle. Like the "black flame" version from the beloved Halloween film, we've selected a handful of dark candles that are perfect as we head into the very best season: Fall. But unlike the movie's famous candle, there's no danger of awakening a coven of witches if a virgin lights these luxe Halloween buys! With scrumptiously warm scents like black amber, earth, and sweet berries, these finds are comforting and seasonal all at once. So summon your "sistahhhhs" and prepare to spook your bank account, because you'll want every one of these blacked out candles for your own collection.