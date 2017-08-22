 Skip Nav
No Hocus Pocus About It — These Black Flame Candles Will Put a Spell on You

Even if you're not a diehard Hocus Pocus fan — which, if not, what's wrong with you? — there's something appealing about an all-black candle. Like the "black flame" version from the beloved Halloween film, we've selected a handful of dark candles that are perfect as we head into the very best season: Fall. But unlike the movie's famous candle, there's no danger of awakening a coven of witches if a virgin lights these luxe Halloween buys! With scrumptiously warm scents like black amber, earth, and sweet berries, these finds are comforting and seasonal all at once. So summon your "sistahhhhs" and prepare to spook your bank account, because you'll want every one of these blacked out candles for your own collection.

NARS Acapulco candle ($50), with notes of cocoa, whipped cream, coffee, and vanilla.
Archipelago Botanicals candle ($19) in "Stonehenge," with notes of smoked cedarwood, bergamot, and amber.
Byredo Ambre Japonais candle ($80), with notes of coriander, black pepper, bourbon, and vanilla.
Joya Composition No. 6 candle ($78), with notes of lotus leaf, cedarwood, vetiver, and amber.
Joya Calico Seul Au Mond candle ($65), with notes of tangerine and atlas cedar.
Diptyque Baies candle ($90-$295), with notes of rose and black currant.
Odin New York 07 Tanoke candle ($70), with notes of incense, gaiac wood, black pepper, and bitter orange.
Burberry Beauty Black Amber candle ($95), with notes of vanilla, patchouli, and white musk.
Nest Hearth classic candle ($40), with notes of oud wood, frankincense, and smoky embers.
Voluspa three-piece votive candle set ($30), with Pomegranate Blood Orange, Etoile de Nuit, and Crisp Champagne votives.
H&M Black candle ($10), with notes of firewood.
Tom Dixon Earth candle ($293), with notes of green leaves, mint, and cedar.
