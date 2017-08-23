Black Flowers
These Black Blooms Prove That Goth and Gardening Do Mix
We are fans of black succulents, but like Kat Von D, we're partial to black blooms as well. While truly black flowers are a marvel of science and rarely happen in nature — remember, most blooms exist to attract pollinators like bees and birds — we've rounded up some lovely dark variations of our favorite flowers to inspire goth gardening. Pull out your shovels; it's time to play in the dirt.
