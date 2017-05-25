Chip Gaines Has Been Keeping a Secret That Will Make Fixer Upper Fans Shout "OMG!"

Brace yourself, Fixer Upper fans! If you were excited when the Gaineses wrote their tell-all book, The Magnolia Story, and were thrilled when they released their quarterly magazine, The Magnolia Journal, then you're going to be over the moon about Chip's recent announcement that he's writing his own book. He stunned fans by sharing news of his secret project in an email newsletter from Magnolia and on Instagram, where he joked, "I've done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book . . . so I did!" The renovation pro and serial entrepreneur's tome is titled Capital Gaines and will focus on all the wisdom Chip has gleaned from all the silly mistakes he's made. It hits shelves this Fall.



A statement about the book on the Magnolia website shares, "In Capital Gaines, we walk alongside him as he relives some of his craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way. His mentors taught him to never give up and his family showed him what it meant to always have a positive attitude despite your circumstances. Throw in a natural daredevil personality and a willingness to do (or eat!) just about anything, and you have the life and daily activity of Chip Gaines."

The book is said to be designed for those "looking to succeed not only in business but more importantly in life." The lovable father of four, successful real estate pro, and husband to the inimitable Joanna Gaines is certainly knowledgeable on the topic! We can't wait to pick up a copy this Fall.