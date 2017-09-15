 Skip Nav
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Decor Shopping
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters

Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Today Show September 2017

Chip Gaines Admits He's "Gonna Fangirl" When He Sees His Target Line, and TBH, Same

Ever since their HGTV debut a few years ago, all eyes have been on Chip and Joanna Gaines, aka America's favorite home improvement couple. And now that the dynamic duo have announced a lifestyle brand collaboration with Target, the spotlight is focused on them more than ever before. So how exactly do they really feel about all the media attention? The Fixer Upper stars caught up with the Today show to chat about handling fame, debunking rumors, and getting excited for their upcoming Target line, and the entire interview just made us love them even more.

When asked if they were prepared for the level of prominence and tabloid attention they've received since starting their HGTV show, the couple answered with a resolute "no." Chip added, "It's funny; I mean, when I think about these circumstances, I think they're hilarious. I'm like, 'I can't believe that these things are happening to us.' I mean, who would care about that?" Joanna admitted that she's often surprised when fans ask about divorce rumors and said they speak out against false claims when they're getting out of hand. "We do our due diligence in letting people know, as much as we can, this isn't us," she said. "Don't be scammed."

Related
You Don't Get to Keep the Furniture — and 6 Other Shocking Revelations About Being on Fixer Upper

On how they'll react to seeing their upcoming line of home goods in Target for the first time, Chip hilariously shrieked and admitted, "I'm gonna fangirl, basically." Honestly, that pretty much sums up what our reactions will be, too! Watch the entire interview above to hear what else our favorite couple had to say about their rise to fame.

Join the conversation
Joanna GainesChip GainesFixer-UpperHGTV
Join The Conversation
HGTV
by Laura Marie Meyers
Where Is Property Brothers Filmed?
HGTV
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Bathroom Updates For Resale
Bathrooms
Bathroom Updates That Increased the Value of My Home
by Annie Gabillet
Rehab Addict Nicole Curtis Facts
HGTV
24 Fun and Fascinating Facts About Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis
by Allie Merriam
Donald Trump Watches Property Brothers on Air Force One
Donald Trump
The 1 HGTV Show President Trump Loves to Watch While Flying on Air Force One
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds