Chip Gaines Admits He's "Gonna Fangirl" When He Sees His Target Line, and TBH, Same

Ever since their HGTV debut a few years ago, all eyes have been on Chip and Joanna Gaines, aka America's favorite home improvement couple. And now that the dynamic duo have announced a lifestyle brand collaboration with Target, the spotlight is focused on them more than ever before. So how exactly do they really feel about all the media attention? The Fixer Upper stars caught up with the Today show to chat about handling fame, debunking rumors, and getting excited for their upcoming Target line, and the entire interview just made us love them even more.

When asked if they were prepared for the level of prominence and tabloid attention they've received since starting their HGTV show, the couple answered with a resolute "no." Chip added, "It's funny; I mean, when I think about these circumstances, I think they're hilarious. I'm like, 'I can't believe that these things are happening to us.' I mean, who would care about that?" Joanna admitted that she's often surprised when fans ask about divorce rumors and said they speak out against false claims when they're getting out of hand. "We do our due diligence in letting people know, as much as we can, this isn't us," she said. "Don't be scammed."

On how they'll react to seeing their upcoming line of home goods in Target for the first time, Chip hilariously shrieked and admitted, "I'm gonna fangirl, basically." Honestly, that pretty much sums up what our reactions will be, too! Watch the entire interview above to hear what else our favorite couple had to say about their rise to fame.