What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
House Tour
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank
Bathrooms
11 Genius Bathroom Organization Products You Need to Get From Ikea
DIY Home Gifts That Only Look Expensive

While some people live for the thrill of the hunt, others dread navigating crowded malls to find the perfect gift. If you're one of the latter, keep your gift shopping simple by heading to the craft store for DIY supplies! There are tons of amazing options for homemade gifts perfect for a friend's birthday, hostess with the mostess, or holiday. And just imagine your friends and loved ones' reactions when they find out that you made it yourself. Forget any ideas about macaroni art and Pinterest fails, because these 37 projects are simple and impressive.

Jewelry Box
Gold Foil Table Runner
Hanging Planters
Painted Woodcut Platter
Decorative Clay Bells
Marquee Light
Colorful Homegrown Crystals
Marbled-Clay Trinket Dish
Linen Quote Pillow
Upcycled Map Coasters
Wooden Wall Art
Gold-Leaf Checkerboard
Succulent Wine-Cork Magnets
Framed Jewelry Organizer
Bud Vases
Gilded Wastebasket
Gilded Agate Coasters
Cute Bulletin Board
Chalkboard Snack Platter
Polaroid Magnets
Two-Tone Coffee Table Tray
Gold and Marble Cheeseboard
Succulent Garden
Copper-Dipped Shot Glasses
Tree Stump Chalkboard
Gilded Mouse Pad
Gold-Dipped Coffee Cup
Papel Picado Coasters
Jewelry Tray
Hanging Wall Banner
Gold Vinyl-Wrapped Candles
