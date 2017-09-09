DIY Home Gifts That Only Look Expensive

While some people live for the thrill of the hunt, others dread navigating crowded malls to find the perfect gift. If you're one of the latter, keep your gift shopping simple by heading to the craft store for DIY supplies! There are tons of amazing options for homemade gifts perfect for a friend's birthday, hostess with the mostess, or holiday. And just imagine your friends and loved ones' reactions when they find out that you made it yourself. Forget any ideas about macaroni art and Pinterest fails, because these 37 projects are simple and impressive.