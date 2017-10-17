 Skip Nav
OMG, These Romantic Disney Kiss Mugs Are the Cutest Things You'll See All Day

Do you know one of those Disney-loving couples who can quote every movie, decorate with an impressive arsenal of Mickey-themed holiday decor, and went to one of the theme parks for their honeymoon? Heck, maybe you even are one of those couples. And if so, we're guessing the first dance at your wedding was to a Disney tune. But do you have the ultimate romantic Disney gift? We're talking about Disney kiss mugs. With their adorable movie couple theme and sweet smooch motif, we can't believe it's taken us this long to discover them. Check them out ahead, and then pick up a pair for yourself or that fairy-tale couple in your life.

