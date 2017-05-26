 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Amal Clooney Waited 6 Months to Decorate Her Nursery For Good Reason
HGTV
This HGTV Star Tied the Knot in the Most Adorable Way
HGTV
The 3 Things You Must Agree to Before Being Cast on Fixer Upper
HGTV
Chip Gaines Has Been Keeping a Secret That Will Make Fixer Upper Fans Shout "OMG!"

George and Amal Clooney Nursery Details

Amal Clooney Waited 6 Months to Decorate Her Nursery For Good Reason

George and Amal Clooney are less than a month away from the arrival of their twins. While we already know the happy couple will be welcoming home a boy and a girl, thanks to a slip up by George Clooney's mom, we're only just now learning more details about the twins' nursery. According to sources over at E!, George and Amal waited six months before decorating their babies' room because "they didn't want to rush or jinx things."

Related
Wait, George Clooney Shares a Vacation Home With Who?

The couple, who recently built a panic room in their 17th century English manor, reportedly sought out London-based interior designer Ilse Crawford to help make their dream nursery come true. The Clooneys were reportedly very hands-on with the decorating process, even selecting many of the nursery decor pieces themselves. According to the E! report, a few of the nursery items were purchased at Baudou, a boutique in Paris. We can't wait to get a sneak peek at the nursery, but until then, these stunning photos of their new Manhattan apartment will have to hold us over.

Image Source: Getty / Andrew Goodman
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyNurseryCelebrity HomesGeorge Clooney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fashion News
New York Fashion Week's Most Important Moments
by Sarah Wasilak
Printable Oscars Ballot 2017
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
2017 Oscars Winner Predictions
Oscars
Who Will Win the 2017 Oscars? Our Predictions
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscar Ballot 2017
Oscars
Fill Out Our Oscar Ballot For a Chance to Win $1,000!
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
Oscars
10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds