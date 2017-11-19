18 Gifts Apartment Dwellers Will Appreciate

When space is at a premium, as it is for the apartment dwellers in your life, the best gifts do double duty. Like an all-in-one condiment organizer for the tabletop, or a multi-tool that lets you hang and straighten your art at the same time, for example. Or they pack a lot of luxury into a tiny package, like a faux fur throw, or the world's coziest slippers. Of course, a touch of custom or quirk is always welcome in any gift, like a set of whiskey glasses from a favorite city, or a cheerful bird mobile because . . . well, just because. Whether your thing is form or function, these fun and functional gifts are perfect for your apartment-dwelling friends.