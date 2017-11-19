 Skip Nav
18 Gifts Apartment Dwellers Will Appreciate

When space is at a premium, as it is for the apartment dwellers in your life, the best gifts do double duty. Like an all-in-one condiment organizer for the tabletop, or a multi-tool that lets you hang and straighten your art at the same time, for example. Or they pack a lot of luxury into a tiny package, like a faux fur throw, or the world's coziest slippers. Of course, a touch of custom or quirk is always welcome in any gift, like a set of whiskey glasses from a favorite city, or a cheerful bird mobile because . . . well, just because. Whether your thing is form or function, these fun and functional gifts are perfect for your apartment-dwelling friends.

Chilewich
Gold Pressed-Dahlia Placemat
$10
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Chilewich Placemats
Restoration Hardware Luxe Faux Fur Throw
$99
from restorationhardware.com
Buy Now
Tivoli Model One Radio
$180
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Design Ideas
Fire Escape Shelf
$99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Design Ideas Home & Living
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Jayson Home
Hex Wine Rack
$67.99
from domino
Buy Now See more Jayson Home Home & Living
CB2
20" Reflect Pillow With Feather-Down Insert
$79.95
from CB2
Buy Now See more CB2 Pillows
UncommonGoods Wine Glasses
Multicolor Ombre Stemless Wine Glass Set
$85
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Wine Glasses
Eleanor Jewelry Box
$4
from crateandbarrel.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Garden Decor
Succulent Living Wall Planter Kit
$118
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Garden Decor
Map Pillow
$41
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Kelvin 23 Urban Multi-Tool Kit in Black
$29.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld
$200
from target.com
Buy Now
Multitiered Jewelry Box
$24
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Knitted Pouf
$80
from cb2.com
Buy Now
Jumbo Stacking Mugs
$9
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
USB Drives
$23
from leifshop.com
Buy Now
Shakespeare Art Print
$21
from society6.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Decor GiftsGifts For WomenSmall Space LivingGift GuideHoliday
