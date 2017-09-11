 Skip Nav
H&M's Latest Collection of Sophisticated Basics Isn't For Your Closet but Your Kitchen
There are many stores that come to mind when brainstorming where to purchase dining and kitchen basics, but H&M is not one of them — until now. The fast-fashion retailer known for its shockingly affordable on-trend pieces has just released a new Fall collection for the kitchen. It's filled with cool and contemporary neutral servingware that will have you hosting dinner at your place in style on any budget. Check out some of our favorite pieces ahead.

Patterned Cotton Tablecloth ($18)
3-Pack Wooden Bowls ($18)
Porcelain Dinner Plate ($4) and Salad Plate ($3)
Porcelain Mugs ($3)
Porcelain Plate ($10)
Metal Trivet ($13)
Wooden Cutting Board ($30)
Porcelain Bowl ($3)
Stoneware Jug ($30)
Stoneware Salt and Pepper Shaker ($15)
Porcelain Mug ($3)
Photo-Print Tea Towel ($6)
Porcelain Bowl ($3)
Cotton Twill Apron ($25)
Porcelain Dinner Plate ($4) and Salad Plate ($3)
Clear Glass Bottle ($13)
Small Porcelain Plate ($6)
Jacquard-Weave Tablecloth ($13, originally $35)
4-Pack Wooden Spoons ($15)
Washed Linen Tablecloth ($50)
Porcelain Plate ($10)
Metal Pitcher ($13)
Porcelain Bowl ($3)
Wooden Mortar and Pestle ($25)
Porcelain Mug With Print Motif ($8)
Small Stoneware Cuttingboard ($18)
Wooden Serving Dish ($25)
Porcelain Mug ($3)
Porcelain Dinner Plate ($4) and Salad Plate ($3)

