What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
Decor Shopping
Trick or Treat! Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 30 Items We Love
Pier 1 Imports
No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites
10 Halloween Decor Trends You Never Saw Coming

Sure, there are some Halloween decor staples that will never go out of style — I'm looking at you, pumpkins — but there are also more fashionable design ideas sure to scare and delight. We've decided to focus on the latter, gathering up the Halloween decor pieces that have taken over every inch of trendsetters' homes this year. Check them out ahead.

Gory Glam
Out-of-This-World Pumpkins
Eerie Embroidery Hoops
Spooktastic Door Mats
Rae Dunn Halloween Serving Ware
Focus on Hocus Pocus
Skull Succulent Planters
Pineapple Jack-o'-Lanterns
Scary Skull Logs
Succulent Wreaths
Monochromatic White Pumpkins
Halloween
by Wendy Gould
