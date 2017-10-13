30 Holiday Decor Pieces From Chip and Joanna's Target Line That Will Sell Out Immediately

It will be hard to say goodbye to Fixer Upper when the series ends after season five, but luckily, we'll still get plenty of Chip and Joanna Gaines's inimitable design style at Target. Their Hearth & Hand Collection is the embodiment of the couple's modern farmhouse style, and its upcoming holiday offerings do not disappoint. With a cool and contemporary green, black, and white color palette and a mix of industrial-meets-country materials, it has all the decor you need to make your farmhouse holiday fantasies a reality. The only catch? It will undoubtedly sell out when it goes on sale Nov. 5, so scope out the pieces you love ahead now so you can act fast.