 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Decor Shopping
The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Holiday Decor Pieces From Chip and Joanna's Target Line That Will Sell Out Immediately

It will be hard to say goodbye to Fixer Upper when the series ends after season five, but luckily, we'll still get plenty of Chip and Joanna Gaines's inimitable design style at Target. Their Hearth & Hand Collection is the embodiment of the couple's modern farmhouse style, and its upcoming holiday offerings do not disappoint. With a cool and contemporary green, black, and white color palette and a mix of industrial-meets-country materials, it has all the decor you need to make your farmhouse holiday fantasies a reality. The only catch? It will undoubtedly sell out when it goes on sale Nov. 5, so scope out the pieces you love ahead now so you can act fast.

Related
Target Just Revealed Chip and Joanna's Hearth & Hand Collection – And We Want It All!
Patterned 8-Piece Ornament Set ($13)
Artificial Juniper Wreath With Bell ($20)
Red Pom Pom Holiday Stocking ($13)
Galvanized Metal Tree Collar ($35)
Plaid Gift Wrap ($6)
Red Mailbox Letters to Santa ($40)
12' Beaded Wood Garland ($13)
Plaid Tassel Holiday Stocking ($13)
Artificial Lamb Ear and Berry Garland ($20)
12-Piece Gift Tag Set ($5)
4-Piece Galvanized Finish Ornaments ($13)
Artificial Lamb Ear and White Berry Wreath ($35)
Moravian Star Taper Candle Holder ($15)
1.75" Plaid Grosgrain Ribbon ($6)
Brass Wreath Hanger With Bell ($10)
Plaid Tree Skirt ($35)
12"x12" Merry and Bright Framed Wall Art ($17)
6' Artificial Sage/Pine Garland ($20)
Wooden Dollhouse With Furniture ($130)
11" Moravian Star Tree Topper ($15)
House Cream and Green Gift Wrap ($6)
Galvanized House Stocking Holder ($10)
24" Artificial Pine Wreath With Bell ($35)
8-Piece Green and Herringbone Ornament Set ($13)
Striped Gift Bags in Small ($1), Wide ($3), and Tall ($3)
Glass Vase With Tree ($25)
Green and White Striped Holiday Stocking ($13)
Vintage Bell ($13)
1.75" Plaid Grosgrain Ribbon ($6)
Mailbox Letters to Santa Ornament ($5)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Joanna GainesChip GainesHoliday DecorHolidayTarget
Holiday Decor
Save Your Sanity This Christmas With This Miraculous Tree That Puts Up Itself
by Kate McKenna
Star Wars Gift Guide
Star Wars
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
by Maria Azua
How the Royal Family Decorates For Christmas
Holiday Living
This Is What Christmas Looks Like in the British Royal Palaces
by Marcia Moody
The Best Cheesecake Recipe
Holiday Food
It's Easy to See Why Thousands of People Are Making This Cheesecake Recipe
by Erin Cullum
Cheap Christmas Kids' Gifts
Holiday
50 Kid-Approved Christmas Gifts — All $20 and Under
by Laura Lifshitz
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds