OK, HomeGoods Might Have the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen

A post shared by PghMommyShops (@pghmommyshops) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

We just about lost it when we discovered HomeGoods was selling pet costumes for Halloween, but did you know that its inventory of Halloween costumes for kids is just as cute? Instagram user pghmommyshops tipped us off to the HomeGoods Halloween costume selection, showing us just enough adorable options to convince us it's worth a trip. Given the frenzy that comes along with finding the perfect costume at a reasonable price, we're guessing these costumes will sell out quickly. Now, the only problem will be choosing between the box of doughnuts, the single doughnut, or the pink, emoji-filled cell phone.