 Skip Nav
Bedrooms
How to Make Your Bed Like a Stylist
Small Space Living
This Tiny Farmhouse on Wheels Has a Dreamy Interior
Affordable Decor
The $280 King-Size Bed Frame That Actually Saved Me Money
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
24 Hostess Gifts You Should Be Buying at Costco

If you've never been to Costco, you probably only know it as a bulk-food mecca. While it's the perfect place to pick up all of the organic food, cereal, cooking spray, and snack items you can eat, frequent Costco shoppers know that it's also a great place to score amazing gifts at low prices. With the holiday season just around the corner, Costco is your go-to for hostess gifts! From home decor items to gift baskets, gift cards, kitchenware, and way, way beyond, the only challenge you'll face is not keeping the gift for yourself.

Related
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean

Flowers
Throw Blankets
Decorative Accents
Desserts
Chocolate
Specialty Appliances
Crystal Vase
Gift Cards
Plants
Cheese Board
Wine Accessories
Flameless Candles
At-Home Spa Essentials
Coffee
Drinkware
Luxury Towels
Serving Dishes
Serving Bowls
Stainless Steel French Press
Popcorn
Decorative Storage
Spring Bulbs
Makeup
Specialty Cookware
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CostcoShopping
Join The Conversation
Costco
Turns Out, Costco Employees Give Zero Sh*ts If You Go Crazy on Samples
by Erin Cullum
Costco Employee Secrets Revealed
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
by Nicole Yi
Why Is Rotisserie Chicken So Addicting?
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
by Perri Konecky
Steak at Costco
Costco
The Best, Most Unexpected Grocery Item to Buy at Costco
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best Costco Foods From the Food Court
Food Reviews
A Definitive Ranking of the Costco Food Court Offerings
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds