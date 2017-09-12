24 Hostess Gifts You Should Be Buying at Costco

If you've never been to Costco, you probably only know it as a bulk-food mecca. While it's the perfect place to pick up all of the organic food, cereal, cooking spray, and snack items you can eat, frequent Costco shoppers know that it's also a great place to score amazing gifts at low prices. With the holiday season just around the corner, Costco is your go-to for hostess gifts! From home decor items to gift baskets, gift cards, kitchenware, and way, way beyond, the only challenge you'll face is not keeping the gift for yourself.

