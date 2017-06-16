20 Ingenious Ways to Decorate With Plants Straight From Joanna Gaines

When Joanna Gaines combines two of her favorite things — plants and interior design — the results are astounding. This HGTV star has a knack for creatively sprinkling greenery throughout whatever she's working on, be it a Fixer Upper reno, her own farmhouse, or the displays at Magnolia. Given houseplants can help keep your house cool in the Summer, ward off mosquitoes, and improve air quality, we thought it was worth seeking some inspiration from Joanna on how to incorporate them into our own abode. Check out 20 times we loved how Joanna decorated with plants ahead.