The 6 Most Beautiful Ways to Organize Your Pantry

When it comes to storage and organization, often our pantries and kitchen cupboards are the last places in our homes to get any attention. With all of the food, spices, dry goods, and other pantry essentials that come in and out on a daily basis, it's easy to let this part of our home descend into chaos. But taking some time to re-think the way you organize your pantry can make it easier to use and much prettier as well. Try some of these simple ways to organize your pantry that are sure to make a world of difference.