6 Essential Ways to Prepare Your House For a Hurricane

If we've learned anything in 2017, it's that hurricane preparation should not be taken lightly. Whether they're downgraded to tropical storms or they're Category 5 superstorms, hurricanes can produce incredibly strong winds and torrential rainfall that can seriously damage your home. With megastorms like Harvey and Irma wreaking devastation, it's more important than ever to get your home ready for a hurricane.

Prepare Your Roof
Trim Trees and Shrubs
Assess Your Insurance
Secure Outdoor Items
Prepare Windows and Doors
Know Your Power Sources
Hurricane IrmaHurricane HarveyHome ImprovementNatural Disasters
