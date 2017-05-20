20 Times Instagram Proved the Ikea Malm Is Still Chic

We've seen some really amazing Ikea hacks and furniture flips, but don't worry if you're not handy with a paintbrush or washi tape. These furniture classics sometimes have a stigma attached to them for being easily recognizable or "college furniture," but that doesn't need to be the case. If you show your favorite Ikea go-to some extra design love, you'll be able to instantly turn it into a high-style piece worthy of keeping its spot in your home. From turning the top into a mini jungalow to keeping things minimalist and Scandinavian chic, we've rounded up 20 snapshots from Instagram that prove why the classic Ikea Malm dresser is still stylish.