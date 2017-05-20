 Skip Nav
20 Times Instagram Proved the Ikea Malm Is Still Chic
20 Times Instagram Proved the Ikea Malm Is Still Chic

We've seen some really amazing Ikea hacks and furniture flips, but don't worry if you're not handy with a paintbrush or washi tape. These furniture classics sometimes have a stigma attached to them for being easily recognizable or "college furniture," but that doesn't need to be the case. If you show your favorite Ikea go-to some extra design love, you'll be able to instantly turn it into a high-style piece worthy of keeping its spot in your home. From turning the top into a mini jungalow to keeping things minimalist and Scandinavian chic, we've rounded up 20 snapshots from Instagram that prove why the classic Ikea Malm dresser is still stylish.

