Ina Garten Shared the 1 Flower Hack Everyone Needs to Copy

If you're an Ina Garten fan, you already know that her flower game is strong. Sure, it helps to have a bestie who is also a professional florist, but Ina's lush garden in the Hamptons, the floral tutorials that sneak into her cookbooks, and her Instagram feed filled with pretty blooms are proof. And while you think you might not have the time or energy to whip up a lavish arrangement, Ina points out just how easy it is to make a huge style statement with flowers. To add major flower drama to any table, all you really need is one type of flower and a handful of drinking glasses. Ina demonstrates how dazzling this foolproof style recipe can be with her table full of pretty pink roses. We'll definitely be referencing this tip the next time we host dinner!

