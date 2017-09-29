 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
J.K. Rowling's Candle Exploded While She Was Writing — and You'll LOL at Fans' Explanations

J.K. Rowling has penned some explosive books — do you even remember what the world was like before Harry Potter? — but the author just took her powerful writing skills to the next level. While working on a particularly dark scene for her latest Cormoran Strike detective novel, a candle she had burning in her office actually blew up! And we couldn't help but notice that the candle was a Jo Loves Christmas Trees scented candle ($85). As if we didn't think J.K. was fabulous already, we learn she can't wait for the holidays to enjoy some seasonal decor either! J.K. was quick to point out that it wasn't a defect with the candle that led to the explosion but her own fault for getting distracted by her work and allowing the candle to burn to the bottom of the glass. She wrote on Twitter, "I don't blame the candle. I was busy with Strike." Some of her fans, however, have other theories. Check them out ahead.

Related
Bloody Hell! We've Never Seen Anything as Magical as These Harry Potter Candles

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
JK RowlingCandles
Join The Conversation
JK Rowling
A New Harry Potter Theory Suggests Hagrid Is More Powerful Than You Thought
by Kelsey Garcia
Rupert's Name in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
JK Rowling
Rupert Grint Got a Shout-Out in the Half-Blood Prince Novel — and You Probably Missed It
by Hilary White
Why Is Harry Potter's Hogwarts Class So Small?
JK Rowling
Could This Heartbreaking Harry Potter Theory Explain Hogwarts Class Sizes?
by Brinton Parker
Harry Potter Peverell Brothers Theory
JK Rowling
The Story of Harry Potter's Invisibility Cloak May Be WAY Darker Than We Thought
by Brinton Parker
Harry Potter Love Quotes
JK Rowling
32 Ways Harry Potter Taught Us the Magic of Love
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds