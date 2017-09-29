J.K. Rowling's Candle Exploded While She Was Writing — and You'll LOL at Fans' Explanations

J.K. Rowling has penned some explosive books — do you even remember what the world was like before Harry Potter? — but the author just took her powerful writing skills to the next level. While working on a particularly dark scene for her latest Cormoran Strike detective novel, a candle she had burning in her office actually blew up! And we couldn't help but notice that the candle was a Jo Loves Christmas Trees scented candle ($85). As if we didn't think J.K. was fabulous already, we learn she can't wait for the holidays to enjoy some seasonal decor either! J.K. was quick to point out that it wasn't a defect with the candle that led to the explosion but her own fault for getting distracted by her work and allowing the candle to burn to the bottom of the glass. She wrote on Twitter, "I don't blame the candle. I was busy with Strike." Some of her fans, however, have other theories. Check them out ahead.