The Truth Behind Rumors Joanna Gaines Is Leaving HGTV

Joanna Gaines can't seem to shake rumors she's leaving HGTV, the network that made her a household name. In fact, the Fixer Upper star has been plagued with rumors she's departing home design all together to enter the beauty business. Common sense tells us that this doesn't make any sense. After all, Joanna's business endeavors don't stop at Fixer Upper. They include Waco, Texas, home and garden mecca Magnolia Market, several collections of home decor, paint, and a wallpaper line. The list goes on.

In short, Joanna's love for interior design runs deep. We would be shocked if she walked away from it for an industry we've scarcely heard her mention. But if logic isn't enough to assuage your fears that Joanna is leaving Fixer Upper, we have more concrete proof the show is going on ahead.

