Joanna Gaines Has a Secret Talent, but We're Not Really Surprised

Look mom! I painted a rose! #watercolor #learningsomethingnew

It sounds almost trite at this point to say that Joanna Gaines is talented. The interior designer behind the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, countless decor collections, and the lifestyle magazine Magnolia Journal has just revealed yet another talent — and this one was unknown even to her: watercolor painting.

The Texas-based mom and mogul recently shared snaps of a painting night she hosted in her home with the caption, "Learning something new tonight! #watercolor #therapy." She goes on to share a snap of the creamy hues she mixed up that look straight off the walls of one of her modern farmhouse-style reno homes, and another of a delicate rose she painted. It's good. Really good, like way better than we could do. Looks like Joanna is even more talented than we realized (sigh). We predict Joanna's pretty paintings will appear as prints in one of her collections soon.

Story of my life... green, white and black palette. #itriedtobranchout