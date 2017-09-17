Jonathan Scott at the Emmys 2017
Your Favorite HGTV Star Just Rocked the Emmys Red Carpet in the Sweetest Way
There was no shortage of stars walking the red carpet at the 69th Emmys, but we had our eye on one award show guest in particular: HGTV star Jonathan Scott. The Property Brother attended with his stunning girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov. The striking couple looked straight out of a dream — or a fairy tale, as Jonathan would say. He captioned an Instagram of the two on the red carpet with, "I'd like to thank my co-star in the best fairy tale a fella could ask for!" We don't know if we're more exited by the award show or Jonathan's romantic side.