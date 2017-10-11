Jonathan Scott Made Jaws Drop When He Joined Twin Brother Drew on DWTS

Jonathan and Drew Scott are undeniably talented individuals — but there's a certain alchemy when they join forces. Case in point: Jonathan's awe-inspiring surprise appearance with Drew on Dancing With the Stars. The hammer-swinging bro joined his real-estate-savvy identical twin and dancing partner Emma Slater in a poignant performance around the night's theme of "Most Memorable Year." And it wasn't just HGTV fans and the DWTS audience who were wowed; the judges were also impressed. The trio's charismatic performance and nimble footwork earned an impressive 24 out of a possible 30 points!