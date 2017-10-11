Jonathan Scott Joins Drew on Dancing With the Stars
Jonathan Scott Made Jaws Drop When He Joined Twin Brother Drew on DWTS
Taking #twinning to new levels on @DancingABC tonight! Go vote for #TeamHotProperty at https://t.co/AFYkFJBR7E or call 1-800-868-3404! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/g1i5ZQqki0
— Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) October 10, 2017
Jonathan and Drew Scott are undeniably talented individuals — but there's a certain alchemy when they join forces. Case in point: Jonathan's awe-inspiring surprise appearance with Drew on Dancing With the Stars. The hammer-swinging bro joined his real-estate-savvy identical twin and dancing partner Emma Slater in a poignant performance around the night's theme of "Most Memorable Year." And it wasn't just HGTV fans and the DWTS audience who were wowed; the judges were also impressed. The trio's charismatic performance and nimble footwork earned an impressive 24 out of a possible 30 points!
#TeamHotProperty's secret weapon! @MrSilverScott nailed it! Vote now at https://t.co/7uE6BvpDFM or call 1-800-868-3404. @DancingABC #DWTS pic.twitter.com/esP1LHIt0d
— Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) October 10, 2017