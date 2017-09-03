How a Mom of 3 Created the Most Efficient Kitchen Ever

Despite having two young daughters and a newborn baby girl, Lay Baby Lay blogger Joni Lay's kitchen is serenity personified. That wasn't always the case, though. Like many people who loathe their kitchens, Joni's biggest gripe with her pre-renovation kitchen was the lack of storage and inefficient use of space.

The chaos of her cramped kitchen only felt heightened by the dated design features she and husband Chip inherited when they bought the house — think black-and-white checkerboard floors and particleboard countertops. When an opportunity to work with Home Depot on a kitchen renovation arose, Joni and Chip jumped at the chance to wipe the kitchen slate clean, and the result is pretty breathtaking.





