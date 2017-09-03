 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How a Mom of 3 Created the Most Efficient Kitchen Ever

Despite having two young daughters and a newborn baby girl, Lay Baby Lay blogger Joni Lay's kitchen is serenity personified. That wasn't always the case, though. Like many people who loathe their kitchens, Joni's biggest gripe with her pre-renovation kitchen was the lack of storage and inefficient use of space.

The chaos of her cramped kitchen only felt heightened by the dated design features she and husband Chip inherited when they bought the house — think black-and-white checkerboard floors and particleboard countertops. When an opportunity to work with Home Depot on a kitchen renovation arose, Joni and Chip jumped at the chance to wipe the kitchen slate clean, and the result is pretty breathtaking.


Aside from knocking down the wall between the kitchen and den, Joni and Chip chose gray-washed porcelain wood tile flooring, reflective backsplash tiles, and a mix of floating open shelves and upper cabinets to create an airy ambience. Yet the real triumph of the kitchen's makeover lies in the creative storage solutions sprinkled throughout. These cleverly concealed nooks and organization tricks are what make seemingly less practical design features — hello, floating shelves — actually functional. The best part? You don't need a total kitchen overhaul to adopt them!
Utilize Cabinet Doors
Sneak in a Slim Cabinet
Embrace Multi-Tiered Pull-Out Shelves
Try Toe Kick Drawers
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Spring DecorRenovationsKitchensOrganizationSpring
Join The Conversation
Kitchens
Renovating Your Kitchen? Pick the Perfect Cabinets With This Simple Guide
by Adrienne Holland
T.J. Maxx Spring Decor 2017
Spring Decor
25 Spring Decor Essentials You Can Score at T.J. Maxx Right Now
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Monokini Shopping Ideas
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
by Macy Daniela Martin
How to Get Rid of Sentimental Stuff
Organization
by Anna Monette Roberts
Using Hanging Shoe Organizer For Kids' Toys
Organization
The Surprising $9 Product That Saved Me From Toy Room Hell
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds