Calling Home Town Fans: Erin and Ben Napier Have a Store, and It Sells Adorable Decor

You don't have to live in Laurel, MS, to get the irresistibly charming style seen on HGTV's Home Town. In addition to their design work, Ben and Erin Napier own and operate Laurel Mercantile Co., a home store. From prints of Erin's original art for your walls to country chic dining essentials for your kitchen, you'll find unique goodies to decorate every inch of your home. You could plan a trip to Mississippi to check it out in person, or you could simply log onto their website and have the Napier's handpicked (and often handmade) goodies sent directly to you. Ahead, we've selected our favorites.

Addison Glass Pitcher ($40)
Laurel Architecture Blueprint ($25)
Antique Oak End Grain Chopping Block ($240)
Gardenia Pillow by Adam Trest ($89)
French Grain Sack Table Runner ($139)
Mixing Bowl Set of 3 ($60)
Whippets Watercolor by Erin Napier 20" x 28" ($65)
Yorkshire Table ($1,200)
Tew Studios Soup and Cereal Mug ($32)
Neighbors Notecard Set ($15)
Glass Drawer Pulls ($12)
Truck Pillow by Adam Trest ($42)
Manhattan Blue Plate Dishes ($18-$29)
Red Land Cotton Sheets ($250)
Cake Stand ($55)
Salt and Pepper Shaker Set ($25)
Handmade Platter ($125)
