Calling Home Town Fans: Erin and Ben Napier Have a Store, and It Sells Adorable Decor

You don't have to live in Laurel, MS, to get the irresistibly charming style seen on HGTV's Home Town. In addition to their design work, Ben and Erin Napier own and operate Laurel Mercantile Co., a home store. From prints of Erin's original art for your walls to country chic dining essentials for your kitchen, you'll find unique goodies to decorate every inch of your home. You could plan a trip to Mississippi to check it out in person, or you could simply log onto their website and have the Napier's handpicked (and often handmade) goodies sent directly to you. Ahead, we've selected our favorites.