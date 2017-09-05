Meghan Mullallay's Home
Will & Grace Star Megan Mullallay's Real-Life Home Rivals Anything Grace Decorated
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Will & Grace Star Megan Mullallay's Real-Life Home Rivals Anything Grace Decorated
Will & Grace is coming back to TV in September, which begs the question of how we ever survived without Karen for all these years. While we were left with no choice but to watch repeats, actress Meghan Mullallay was feathering the stylish contemporary nest she shares with her hubby, Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman. See how this hilarious duo has fun decorating and hanging out in their home ahead.
0previous images
-20more images