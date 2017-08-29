Andy Cohen's NYC Apartment Is a Stylish, Real-Life Clubhouse

The ladies of Bravo's famous (or infamous, depending on your POV) Real Housewives franchise may live in some lavish spreads, but their suburban McMansions have nothing on the abode of show executive producer Andy Cohen. The former head of development at Bravo and current talk show host of Watch What Happens Live worked with interior designer Eric Hughes to combine two West Village apartments into the ultimate clubhouse: a sumptuous, masculine duplex designed with entertaining in mind and outfitted with just enough playfulness to make you feel immediately at ease. The media impresario opened his doors to Elle Decor for its October issue. Take a look at some house tour highlights and hear what Andy had to say ahead. Then head to Elle Decor for the complete feature.

